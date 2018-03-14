Many Democrats have joined students at the #NationalWalkoutDay rallies in DC. Among them, Rep. Ted Deutch, who asked the president to do something:
Mr. President, look out your window to see what #democracy looks like. This is for the #MSD 17 #GunReformNow #NeverAgain #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/FHppDYb0Vg
— Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) March 14, 2018
Who wants to tell him?
POTUS is in California, Congressman. https://t.co/E0BBO7iWFj
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 14, 2018
Ha! Aside from that (and incorrectly saying the US is a “democracy”), SOLID tweet, Rep. Deutch! *Eye roll*
HA! Now that's funny.
— JWS (@JWSNMNJ) March 14, 2018
Sad when a rep doesn't know where the Pres is!
— Teri & Danny Shelby (@DannyTeri) March 14, 2018
You would think the Congressman would know that. LOL.
— Eizie (@eizie) March 14, 2018
#Hilarious – a high school kid @KyleKashuv has to tell dimwit @RepTedDeutch where @POTUS is today
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/wBgNs7hLlC
— Bryan Knowles #343 ن (@bkfamily1) March 14, 2018
