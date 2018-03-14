Many Democrats have joined students at the #NationalWalkoutDay rallies in DC. Among them, Rep. Ted Deutch, who asked the president to do something:

Who wants to tell him?

Trending

Ha! Aside from that (and incorrectly saying the US is a “democracy”), SOLID tweet, Rep. Deutch! *Eye roll*

***

Related:

Gotta STING: Kyle Kashuv SCHOOLED Sen. Chris Murphy on how to do his JOB and it’s EPIC

JEALOUS, MUCH? Cameron Kasky’s snippy swipe at Kyle Kashuv exposes his OWN immaturity

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #NationalWalkoutDayDonald TrumpTed Deutch