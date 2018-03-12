Harvard will be hosting a discussion about guns, and has invited select Parkland shooting survivors to offer their thoughts:
Harvard to host Parkland students for discussion on guns https://t.co/zXLToj3JA8 pic.twitter.com/hkoeDUATKU
— The Hill (@thehill) March 12, 2018
Anti-NRA, pro gun control student David Hogg is reportedly among those invited:
The Harvard Institute of Politics will hold an event later this month with students who survived February’s mass shooting at a South Florida high school.
The event — called #NEVERAGAIN: How Parkland Students are Changing the Conversation on Guns — will feature students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, including Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg and Cameron Kasky.
But guess who hasn’t received an invitation…
Thank you for the nonexistent invite. I look forward to not going.. https://t.co/xOeO15wLQ3
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 12, 2018
Why wasn’t Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv invited? Is he not properly pushing the Left’s preferred narrative?
