Harvard will be hosting a discussion about guns, and has invited select Parkland shooting survivors to offer their thoughts:

Harvard to host Parkland students for discussion on guns https://t.co/zXLToj3JA8 pic.twitter.com/hkoeDUATKU — The Hill (@thehill) March 12, 2018

Anti-NRA, pro gun control student David Hogg is reportedly among those invited:

The Harvard Institute of Politics will hold an event later this month with students who survived February’s mass shooting at a South Florida high school. The event — called #NEVERAGAIN: How Parkland Students are Changing the Conversation on Guns — will feature students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, including Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg and Cameron Kasky.

But guess who hasn’t received an invitation…

Thank you for the nonexistent invite. I look forward to not going.. https://t.co/xOeO15wLQ3 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 12, 2018

Why wasn’t Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv invited? Is he not properly pushing the Left’s preferred narrative?

Keep fighting the good fight we are with you — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 12, 2018

Some children are our future more than others. https://t.co/XxE7VZ9wzc — Hey There 321😎 (@321There) March 12, 2018

“Harvard hosts Parkland students, who only think like they do, for discussion on guns.” There I fixed it — SvetlanaBot (@greeneyedlucy84) March 12, 2018