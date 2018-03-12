Harvard will be hosting a discussion about guns, and has invited select Parkland shooting survivors to offer their thoughts:

Anti-NRA, pro gun control student David Hogg is reportedly among those invited:

The Harvard Institute of Politics will hold an event later this month with students who survived February’s mass shooting at a South Florida high school.

The event — called #NEVERAGAIN: How Parkland Students are Changing the Conversation on Guns — will feature students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, including Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg and Cameron Kasky.

But guess who hasn’t received an invitation…

Why wasn’t Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv invited? Is he not properly pushing the Left’s preferred narrative?

