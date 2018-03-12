Tom Steyer, the billionaire Democrat megadonor who spends a disproportionate amount of time (and money) daydreaming about impeaching President Trump, tried to sound the alarm about the president, Russia and elections. This tweet is currently pinned at the top of Steyer’s Twitter page:

Trump has shown time and again he will do nothing to safeguard our elections. He has repeatedly violated his oath of office. And we cannot hope that this will just resolve itself. The time has come to put principles above politics. Join us. https://t.co/L5Azj0p6oA pic.twitter.com/2f2flHXlqx — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) February 25, 2018

That’s some serious “Resistance” red meat right there, but think it through for a minute, Mr. Steyer:

How many elections have taken place under Trump, and how many do we know Russia tried to tamper with while Obama did nothing? https://t.co/erFHT2SGPf — Brad Slager – Oscars Feeder 💻🥃🎬🍸 (@MartiniShark) March 12, 2018

We’ll wait for an answer from Steyer.

But it’s good to know that one of one of the Dems biggest financial supporters is accidentally honest enough to point out who shares a big part of the blame, and to pin it!

***

