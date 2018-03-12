Tom Steyer, the billionaire Democrat megadonor who spends a disproportionate amount of time (and money) daydreaming about impeaching President Trump, tried to sound the alarm about the president, Russia and elections. This tweet is currently pinned at the top of Steyer’s Twitter page:

That’s some serious “Resistance” red meat right there, but think it through for a minute, Mr. Steyer:

We’ll wait for an answer from Steyer.

But it’s good to know that one of one of the Dems biggest financial supporters is accidentally honest enough to point out who shares a big part of the blame, and to pin it!

