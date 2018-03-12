Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election well over a year ago, but Ready for Hillary founder and former Clinton aide Adam Parkhomenko remains dedicated to the narrative to explain Clinton’s loss, which is Russia Russia Russia!. Parkhomenko has also outed a “Russian agent” responsible for costing Hillary the election. That alleged agent is… Donald Trump. We’ll pick it up here:

Wait, you're calling me "delusional," yet you're the one who claims the sitting president of the United States is a Russian agent? Actual quote from you, an adviser to Hillary Clinton: "Russia has an agent in the White House. His name is Donald Trump."https://t.co/AIcjGuSLUY — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 12, 2018

Parkhomenko confirmed:

If Hillary fans say it enough times she becomes president, ya know!

“Political advisor to Hillary Clinton” thinks Trump is a Russian agent. Always double down! Trump Derangement Syndrome is a serious condition. https://t.co/7ihzZMNMGQ — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) March 12, 2018

The latter is what you have. https://t.co/6051guB58x — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 12, 2018

If you actually believe the President of the United States is a “Russian agent” then you’ve lost your grip on reality. — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) March 12, 2018

Tax returns? Nope. Russia Sanctions? Nope. Indictments? Growing more and more. More preconditions to meet with Mueller than Kim Jong Un? Yep. Not even going into Miss Universe. This “president” is more Russian than American. https://t.co/9yLmAGZSJR — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 12, 2018

The election has really left a deep scar on Hillary’s fans but they’re too invested in the narrative to give up now.

The mainstreaming of this incandescent idiocy is doing incredible damage to American political and policy debate It's a petulant temper tantrum thrown by people who can't get over 2016, boosted by a media industry cannibalizing its credibility to stay solvent just a little longer https://t.co/yaG4iq1STP — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) March 12, 2018

More sour grapes from a political advisor to Hillary Clinton whose advice apparently sucks beyond all belief. Wait. Hillary Clinton is not the president correct? Okay then yes. His advice sucks beyond all belief. https://t.co/GS3oaMdjju — Dr. Zin (@DrZin14) March 12, 2018

This is what insanity looks like. https://t.co/RFOLjbKHoZ — Sheryl (Travel a new highway) 🙄🌵🇺🇸✝️ (@sav01) March 12, 2018

They really have lost it.