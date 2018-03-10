As you know, President Trump has plans to meet at some time this year with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un:

BREAKING NEWS: Kim Jong Un extending invitation to meet with @realDonaldTrump, official says https://t.co/qofzT1ejPi — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 8, 2018

Former Obama administration NatSec spokesman Tommy Vietor mocked the announcement:

Why would the Trump administration announce this like it's an accomplishment? It's a conversation with a homicidal dictator not an invitation to the Met Gala. https://t.co/JrPFd6GqxV — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) March 8, 2018

As is often the case, self-unawareness tends to be a trait that’s big among former Obama staffers:

Take you selective outrage and shove it up your ass pic.twitter.com/lGf99O7E13 — Vareck The Sarcastic Jew (@Gray_Wolfs76) March 10, 2018

It’s becoming increasingly clear that ex-Obama staffers might have slept through the Obama years:

Dude, Obama met with Raul Castro two years ago. https://t.co/D1IkIs2O9o — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 10, 2018

When you are right, your right! pic.twitter.com/8bCZHBkAy5 — An Embellished Life (@SpiffUpLife) March 10, 2018

Well, it's not like he's delivering pallets of cash on a dark runway to a state sponsor of terrorism intent on nuclear annihilation of Israel or anything. But it's his first year. https://t.co/7TFHrxYfbl — High Capacity Rapid-Fire Ordy (@TheOpulentAmish) March 10, 2018

Please. The lone Obama foreign policy “achievement” was an abject surrender (with cash prizes) to an Islamist state sponsor of terror. — Marc Wontorek (@MarcWontorek) March 9, 2018

Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes tried to back up Vietor:

Interesting to watch the…different Republican / Fox response to Trump's announcement than to Obama call with Rouhani and meeting with Raul Castro which were both preceded by extensive U.S. diplomacy. I hope DPRK diplomacy succeeds, but success depends upon diplomats. https://t.co/zZ5pfFGkYW — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 9, 2018

Maybe ex-Obama staffers should just sit this one out.

You flew gobs of cash in the middle of the night to Rouhani. Cuba wasn’t a threat. https://t.co/GxFRvaBrms — Marc Ramsdale (@MarcRamsdale) March 9, 2018

Like how the diplomats n experts help NK advance their nuclear capability n capacity in the last 20 years? — Scorpi (@ScorpiScorpi808) March 9, 2018

