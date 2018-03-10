As you know, President Trump has plans to meet at some time this year with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un:
BREAKING NEWS: Kim Jong Un extending invitation to meet with @realDonaldTrump, official says https://t.co/qofzT1ejPi
— Fox News (@FoxNews) March 8, 2018
Former Obama administration NatSec spokesman Tommy Vietor mocked the announcement:
Why would the Trump administration announce this like it's an accomplishment? It's a conversation with a homicidal dictator not an invitation to the Met Gala. https://t.co/JrPFd6GqxV
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) March 8, 2018
As is often the case, self-unawareness tends to be a trait that’s big among former Obama staffers:
Take you selective outrage and shove it up your ass pic.twitter.com/lGf99O7E13
— Vareck The Sarcastic Jew (@Gray_Wolfs76) March 10, 2018
It’s becoming increasingly clear that ex-Obama staffers might have slept through the Obama years:
Dude, Obama met with Raul Castro two years ago. https://t.co/D1IkIs2O9o
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 10, 2018
Cuban's "Ladies in White" unavailable for comment. pic.twitter.com/tScRyYbwMn
— Sandy (@RightGlockMom) March 10, 2018
When you are right, your right! pic.twitter.com/8bCZHBkAy5
— An Embellished Life (@SpiffUpLife) March 10, 2018
Iknowright? pic.twitter.com/pOK6lf2YSX
— B'sC'sSoxPats-Yup! (@RedDFredDFla) March 10, 2018
Well, it's not like he's delivering pallets of cash on a dark runway to a state sponsor of terrorism intent on nuclear annihilation of Israel or anything.
But it's his first year. https://t.co/7TFHrxYfbl
— High Capacity Rapid-Fire Ordy (@TheOpulentAmish) March 10, 2018
Please. The lone Obama foreign policy “achievement” was an abject surrender (with cash prizes) to an Islamist state sponsor of terror.
— Marc Wontorek (@MarcWontorek) March 9, 2018
Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes tried to back up Vietor:
Interesting to watch the…different Republican / Fox response to Trump's announcement than to Obama call with Rouhani and meeting with Raul Castro which were both preceded by extensive U.S. diplomacy. I hope DPRK diplomacy succeeds, but success depends upon diplomats. https://t.co/zZ5pfFGkYW
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 9, 2018
Maybe ex-Obama staffers should just sit this one out.
You flew gobs of cash in the middle of the night to Rouhani. Cuba wasn’t a threat. https://t.co/GxFRvaBrms
— Marc Ramsdale (@MarcRamsdale) March 9, 2018
Like how the diplomats n experts help NK advance their nuclear capability n capacity in the last 20 years?
— Scorpi (@ScorpiScorpi808) March 9, 2018
— Anthony Ruggiero (@AnthonyRuggie16) March 9, 2018
***
Related:
Dude, REALLY!? Tommy Vietor declares Obama’s ‘bitter clingers’ remark VINDICATED (because of THIS?)