As you know, President Trump has plans to meet at some time this year with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un:

Former Obama administration NatSec spokesman Tommy Vietor mocked the announcement:

As is often the case, self-unawareness tends to be a trait that’s big among former Obama staffers:

It’s becoming increasingly clear that ex-Obama staffers might have slept through the Obama years:

Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes tried to back up Vietor:

Maybe ex-Obama staffers should just sit this one out.

