Here’s more proof that Democrats are concerned that it’ll be harder to push for gun control if other issues are allowed to creep into the debate at a Senate hearing set for Wednesday:

The WaPo’s resident “conservative” agrees with the Dem side that heavy scrutinizing of the law enforcement community that repeatedly dropped the ball on warning signs and was told to remain outside the building would only distract from what really matters: Blaming the NRA:

The Dems do have plenty of help in pushing their agenda and they’re doing a poor job of keeping it hidden:

Heaven forbid the full scope of failures and missed red flags be explored and get in the way of the Dems’ NRA bashfest.

Very terrified, apparently.

Tags: 2nd AmendmentBroward Co. Sheriff's OfficeDemocratsFBIgun controlNRAparkland school shootingSheriff Scott IsraelU.S. Senate