Because California’s Bay Area tends to be progressive and embrace diversity, one coffee shop is demonstrating just how inclusive they are by being completely intolerant of the presence of any police officers:

The move has been made for the “physical and emotional safety of our customers and ourselves,” according to KCRA.

We’re just guessing that they’d gladly serve as a sanctuary coffee shop to those in the country illegally, but the police make them feel unsafe?

Hmm, who will they call if they’re getting robbed? Makes you wonder.

“Tolerance,” progressive-style!

The Oakland Police Department responded this way:

