Because California’s Bay Area tends to be progressive and embrace diversity, one coffee shop is demonstrating just how inclusive they are by being completely intolerant of the presence of any police officers:

Coffee shop in Oakland will not serve officers in uniform and turned away an officer a few weeks ago. https://t.co/uA9ljIHig2 — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) March 9, 2018

The move has been made for the “physical and emotional safety of our customers and ourselves,” according to KCRA.

We’re just guessing that they’d gladly serve as a sanctuary coffee shop to those in the country illegally, but the police make them feel unsafe?

Today in tolerance news. Bay Area coffee shop won't serve police for 'safety of customers' https://t.co/Khja2JKbV8 — Botty McBotface (@JammieWF) March 9, 2018

Hmm, who will they call if they’re getting robbed? Makes you wonder.

The Unlightenment rolls on…https://t.co/16WfHfh9lh — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 9, 2018

Police should decline to help the shop when it's being burgled for safety of the officers. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 9, 2018

Standing for tolerance and diversity does not mean they will tolerate anyone diverse from themselves — Captain Wacky (@CapWacky) March 9, 2018

“Tolerance,” progressive-style!

The Oakland Police Department responded this way: