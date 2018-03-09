It was announced yesterday that at some point in the near future, President Trump would have a meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un. Susan Rice, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. and Obama national security adviser, offered Trump some advice: Consult with officials from the previous administration, among others, before and during negotiations:

"I think it's absolutely imperative that the president draw on the expertise that exists in the United Sates on North Korea." – Fmr. @AmbassadorRice on what Trump should do to prepare for his meeting with Kim Jong Un pic.twitter.com/0UZnl3Qdr5 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 9, 2018

Trump should seek advice on North Korea denuclearization from prior officials under whose watches NK developed nukes?

Let's get advice from failures who got nothing done in 8 years. Makes sense. — If It's On TV It Has To Be True (@PropagandaCzar) March 9, 2018

Sounds like a plan! *Eye roll*

what expertise???? the past presidents gave North Korea the power to make nukes. I like that Trump's hard stance on denuclearizing of North Korea — hatefakenews (@HateFNN) March 9, 2018

Nah we are good @AmbassadorRice you and your lackies just want the credit. Since you’ve all failed at fixing this issue, why would he include you in on it? — James Brower 🍦🍦 (@jbro_1776) March 9, 2018

Susan Rice’s self-awareness remains on holiday.

