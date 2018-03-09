It was announced yesterday that at some point in the near future, President Trump would have a meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un. Susan Rice, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. and Obama national security adviser, offered Trump some advice: Consult with officials from the previous administration, among others, before and during negotiations:

Trump should seek advice on North Korea denuclearization from prior officials under whose watches NK developed nukes?

Sounds like a plan! *Eye roll*

Susan Rice’s self-awareness remains on holiday.

