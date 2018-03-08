Defending the State of California against a lawsuit over sanctuary cities from the Department of Justice, Sen. Kamala Harris is playing the “public safety” card in arguing for why state Democrats should be allowed to ignore federal immigration law:

California represents the future, and if Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions don’t like it, they are in for a fight. It’s time for them to stop playing politics with immigrant communities and start focusing on public safety. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 8, 2018

Harris doesn’t know it, but her “public safety” approach is taking a hammer to the Democrat narrative she’s trying to hard to sell:

To Kamala, public safety is tipping off to potential ICE raids, which tips off violent criminal offenders. Violent criminal offenders terrorize the very communities she claims she wants to protect. The future. https://t.co/cm82sXh3Br — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) March 8, 2018

She pushed the Left’s talking points so hard that they went flying off a cliff:

Public safety? Do you mean shielding criminals from ICE? As the wife of a victim of illegal immigrant crime, please ask the family of Kate Steinle how they feel about “public safety.” You’re a disgrace, Madame Senator. — ConservativeRose (@RosabelRose) March 8, 2018

Public Safety?? You mean for citizens like Kate Steinle?? — Barry White (@poppaks70) March 8, 2018

Oh public safety ???? Like KATE STEINLY???

Did you actually just tweet that ignorance?

Resign! — Jon Hejda (@jhmx46) March 8, 2018

Kate Steinle sure wishes California took public safety as seriously as they take pandering to illegal aliens. — Kevin McNamee (@C4Mac) March 8, 2018

Start focusing on public safety…. really? Did you offer protection to Kate Stein? No, you did not. You gave her murderer a pink slip and sent him back into the community (of which he is NOT a legal citizen) Shame on you! — Kimberly S. Brown (@ksb929) March 8, 2018

Uhm, gee, this is awkward…. Focus on public safety INCLUDES illegal immigration. Once the criminal trespassers are removed, the threat to public safety greatly reduces. You would think an attorney would have a better understanding of the law. Weird, huh? — Libs Are Mental (@graphixpro1) March 8, 2018

Senator Harris’ “public safety” reminder is duly noted (and has totally backfired on Democrats).

How do @POTUS and AG Sessions keep the people of California safe when illegal aliens, (targeted violent criminals) receive warning from local government of impending arrests…? You can't have it both ways! You either want American citizens protected or criminals protected… https://t.co/pjoTe1Jy7K — Mary Peters (@petersmarya1) March 8, 2018

They are trying to focus on public saftey!! you are so cluesless and do not care about your citizens Mrs @KamalaHarris https://t.co/EFJEg4jqNF — Zach GilberŦ (@gilbert87) March 8, 2018

The only people playing politics with illegal aliens are the Democrats. California Democrats have happily created this Constitutional crisis. You, Ms. Harris are in violation of your oath of office to PROTECT AND DEFEND THE CONSTITUTION.The FEDERAL Gov sets immigration policy — Vietnam Navy Corpsman (@paulsmathers) March 8, 2018

So, the future is an open border free for all. Swell. Hope everyone legally in the US, reads your tweet. Progressivism in California has given us the highest poverty rate in the nation and the lowest quality of life. Beware, everyone… this is the future. https://t.co/cm82sXh3Br — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) March 8, 2018

@KamalaHarris Quick question. As a lawful American citizen can you give me a detailed list of laws I that don't have to follow? Thanks in advance. https://t.co/tEGs2uo4GN — NoOneOfConsequence (@StarDogCh4mpion) March 8, 2018

Harris won’t fulfill that request for anybody who is NOT a progressive fellow traveler.