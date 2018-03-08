Defending the State of California against a lawsuit over sanctuary cities from the Department of Justice, Sen. Kamala Harris is playing the “public safety” card in arguing for why state Democrats should be allowed to ignore federal immigration law:

Harris doesn’t know it, but her “public safety” approach is taking a hammer to the Democrat narrative she’s trying to hard to sell:

She pushed the Left’s talking points so hard that they went flying off a cliff:

Senator Harris’ “public safety” reminder is duly noted (and has totally backfired on Democrats).

Harris won’t fulfill that request for anybody who is NOT a progressive fellow traveler.

