Harvard’s set to honor Hillary Clinton with the following recognition:

Hillary Clinton to receive prestigious Harvard award for her "transformative impact" on society https://t.co/aPRosdyNHG pic.twitter.com/nlYK85sa08 — The Hill (@thehill) March 8, 2018

Hillary certainly might appreciate it, and maybe she can spend a day with some of her supporters on Earth 2 celebrating.

😂 Is that a “pity trophy”? — Todd Smekens 🌹 (@ToddSmekens) March 8, 2018

Hey, it’s something right? And in a way, Hillary deserves the nod, but for reasons she might not be enjoying these days:

For transforming a sure Democratic Presidential win over to the Republicans. — Charlie Richards (@CharlieAtSalem) March 8, 2018

Well, there’s that.

LOL. Her "transformative impact" got Trump elected. https://t.co/OUWLbWz5FE — Joshua Gage (@JustJoshin9894) March 8, 2018

3 time Loser, coattail rider, enabler. Yeah, she's transformative alright. 🍹 — Teaghan (@stephanieanne53) March 8, 2018

How will she receive that award?

Naturally! LOL.