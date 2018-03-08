Harvard’s set to honor Hillary Clinton with the following recognition:
Hillary Clinton to receive prestigious Harvard award for her "transformative impact" on society https://t.co/aPRosdyNHG pic.twitter.com/nlYK85sa08
— The Hill (@thehill) March 8, 2018
Hillary certainly might appreciate it, and maybe she can spend a day with some of her supporters on Earth 2 celebrating.
😂 Is that a “pity trophy”?
— Todd Smekens 🌹 (@ToddSmekens) March 8, 2018
Hey, it’s something right? And in a way, Hillary deserves the nod, but for reasons she might not be enjoying these days:
For transforming a sure Democratic Presidential win over to the Republicans.
— Charlie Richards (@CharlieAtSalem) March 8, 2018
Well, there’s that.
LOL. Her "transformative impact" got Trump elected. https://t.co/OUWLbWz5FE
— Joshua Gage (@JustJoshin9894) March 8, 2018
3 time Loser, coattail rider, enabler. Yeah, she's transformative alright. 🍹
— Teaghan (@stephanieanne53) March 8, 2018
How will she receive that award?
Through email ?😂 https://t.co/vgbwdGLvzP
— ScottFree🇺🇸💧 (@_ScottFree_) March 8, 2018
Naturally! LOL.