Most people realize that the Clinton campaign’s overconfidence about winning the 2016 election helped doom her chance to be president (that and Russians… and Comey… and a few dozen other scapegoats). That overconfidence extended to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who had already written a victory column that was to appear in the New York Times the day after the election:

Today I learned @SenWarren had an op-ed ready to go at the @nytimes in anticipation of President-Elect Hillary Clinton. pic.twitter.com/xKNSMjozQr — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) March 2, 2018

D’OH! #Failhorn

The passage is contained in a book Warren published last year, but we felt it shouldn’t remain under the radar any longer.