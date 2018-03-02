Most people realize that the Clinton campaign’s overconfidence about winning the 2016 election helped doom her chance to be president (that and Russians… and Comey… and a few dozen other scapegoats). That overconfidence extended to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who had already written a victory column that was to appear in the New York Times the day after the election:

Trending

D’OH! #Failhorn

The passage is contained in a book Warren published last year, but we felt it shouldn’t remain under the radar any longer.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionDonald TrumpElizabeth WarrenHillary Clinton