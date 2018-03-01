New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio yesterday welcomed Miami schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho, announcing that he’d been hired to take the lead in running the NYC’s public school system:

And less than 24 hours later some wheels started coming off that deal at a Miami school board meeting:

And indeed that did happen:

D’oh!

Yep, Carvalho backed out:

Mayor de Blasio might have sent some of the fastest “did not age well” tweets in recent memory.

