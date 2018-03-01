New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio yesterday welcomed Miami schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho, announcing that he’d been hired to take the lead in running the NYC’s public school system:

Alberto Carvalho is a world-class educator with an unmatched track record of success. I am very confident that our extensive, national search has found New York City the best person to lead the nation’s largest school system into the future. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 28, 2018

I look forward to welcoming our new chancellor to New York City, and to working with him in the years ahead as we deepen achievement in our classrooms and build on the outstanding record of accomplishment that Chancellor Fariña has delivered across the five boroughs. https://t.co/lfwEqVi4kB — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 28, 2018

And less than 24 hours later some wheels started coming off that deal at a Miami school board meeting:

Um, Bill de Blasio’s pick for NYC schools chancellor … sounds like he is about to turn down the job on live TV? — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) March 1, 2018

And indeed that did happen:

Ouch. Bill de Blasio’s pick for NYC schools chancellor just reneged on the job, on live television. Back to the drawing board, City Hall. — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) March 1, 2018

D’oh!

Miami schools chancellor Alberto Carvalho says he’s changed his mind and is staying in Miami. A stunning embarrassment for NYC and Mayor de Blasio. — Mara Gay (@MaraGay) March 1, 2018

Yep, Carvalho backed out:

This is truly wild. — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) March 1, 2018

"It is not easy to do this at the 11th hour. Quite frankly, the 12th, 13th hour. Because I had made a decision" based on what was best for him, that would've taken him back to NY where he worked as a dishwasher when he arrived in US — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) March 1, 2018

"If I did not give myself a chance to reconsider after my heart started beating louder and faster than my mind," Carvalho says. "I cannot change who I am." — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) March 1, 2018

Carvalho says he would have "cherished" NYC job and says it is open for the most "talented" in education field — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) March 1, 2018

Carvalho to de Blasio: "I am sorry that our short-term friendship beyond the fantastic conversations and hopes for both of our communities." — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) March 1, 2018

Mayor de Blasio might have sent some of the fastest “did not age well” tweets in recent memory.