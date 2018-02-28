Many companies have caved into demands to end their affiliations with the NRA under threat of boycott. How’s that working out for them? Guy Benson shared this piece of information from Politico:

POLITICO/Morning Consult: “All companies who cut business ties with the NRA last week saw their public opinion decline this week.” Cc: @united pic.twitter.com/W3XrWgMm7s — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 28, 2018

Whoops! Some companies really didn’t think things through before appeasing a few who are making lots of noise:

Good. Pandering politically to the hard left is a bad look. https://t.co/eaCPjHaf4q — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 28, 2018

In many ways, the media being in the tank for the Democrats is killing them. They have nobody in their circle to tell them how insane they look. https://t.co/o0GqgmGgtl — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) February 28, 2018

It's almost like the liberal mob is loud, but small. And companies are dumb for caving to it. https://t.co/dCOInE4YaB — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 28, 2018

We tried to tell y'all. Few Americans are impressed by corporations who bow so easily to a social media mob. https://t.co/IffcAhnR38 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) February 28, 2018

Because they didn't just insult a gun rights organization, they insulted the people who belonged to them. https://t.co/l1iYirtjVq — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) February 28, 2018

Companies that caved to lefty pressure should be aware that it won’t stop just at NRA affiliations. Good luck with that!

