On an otherwise fairly quiet Friday, there was some action outside the White House this afternoon:
BREAKING: An individual driving a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier near the White House at 17th & E.
— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018
UPDATE: The vehicle did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex.
— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018
UPDATE: The female driver of the vehicle was immediately apprehended by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers.
— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018
UPDATE: No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident involving a vehicle hitting a barrier near the White House.
— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018
UPDATE: No shots were fired during the vehicle incident near the White House.
— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018
More from Secret Service: “The female driver of the vehicle was immediately apprehended by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers.”
— Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) February 23, 2018
DEVELOPING: Car strikes security barrier near White House; Secret Service has apprehended female driver, according to authorities https://t.co/wSdoG1nmny pic.twitter.com/QoOxgoa2bk
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 23, 2018
"This vehicle was not anywhere close to the White House itself," @MajorCBS reports on car striking security barrier. "Not close to the North Lawn of the White House. Not close to Pennsylvania Avenue." https://t.co/wSdoG1nmny pic.twitter.com/UA4SfFlM5k
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 23, 2018
