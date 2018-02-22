The Left’s been putting a lot of pressure on businesses affiliated with the NRA, and one of them has cracked under that pressure:

First National has been tweeting similar responses to inquiries. The bank won applause from many who might not otherwise be cheering for a bank:

Trending

Liberals don’t seem to mind big banks as long as they might be useful to their cause. And they’re not close to being finished:

How’s this all going to play out?

Stay tuned!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2nd AmendmentFirst Nationalgun controlNRA