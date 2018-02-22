The Left’s been putting a lot of pressure on businesses affiliated with the NRA, and one of them has cracked under that pressure:

Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA. As a result, First National Bank of Omaha will not renew its contract with the National Rifle Association to issue the NRA Visa Card. — First National Bank (@FNBOmaha) February 22, 2018

First National has been tweeting similar responses to inquiries. The bank won applause from many who might not otherwise be cheering for a bank:

BREAKING: First National Bank of Omaha just dumped the NRA and will no longer issue NRA Visa cards! Show your appreciation for @FNBOmaha with a RETWEET! — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) February 22, 2018

BREAKING: First National Bank of Omaha (@FNBOmaha) has announced that they "will not renew [their] contract with the National Rifle Association". They will no longer issue NRA Visa Cards to their members, due to "customer feedback" Thanks for doing the right thing FNB! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 22, 2018

This is what #TheResistance does. Speak up. Let businesses know you can't work with them if they support terrorist organizations like the #NRA. 👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/b4ziShwbb8 — Jules (@JW4Resistance) February 22, 2018

Way to go FNBO! 👏🏽👏🏽 I have an account with them since its the official bank of my university. When I heard they supported NRA I was not good with that — Valeria (@DrVao) February 22, 2018

The NRA has guns, but we have the power of the pocketbook. Hitting 'em where it hurts. THANK YOU, First National Bank, for doing what's right and canceling your contract with the NRA. Who's next? #NoGunsinSchools #NRAIsATerroristOrganization #MSDStrong #NeverAgain https://t.co/z1nBUFJOrZ — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) February 22, 2018

Liberals don’t seem to mind big banks as long as they might be useful to their cause. And they’re not close to being finished:

WOW. Now let's get @FedEx to stop offering discounts to NRA members. Add your voice here: https://t.co/5DOSlFwfwo https://t.co/n6vJmeciHG — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) February 22, 2018

Good! Let’s go after all the business partners of the @NRA. https://t.co/O9n2zzn9pW — Secret Society Stable Genius (@RKJ65) February 22, 2018

How’s this all going to play out?

Tick off customers who used to give you money in the name of outraged social media twits who don't. You're a bank, you say? https://t.co/bkCpRYF7v2 — Curling Expert (@AnthonyBialy) February 22, 2018

Stay tuned!