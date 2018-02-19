It’s President’s Day, and the occasion got Chelsea Manning’s imagination going…

Careful what you ask for:

Well for starters, you’d still be in prison 🚨🌈👮🏻‍♂️🇺🇸 https://t.co/n1uGXu2n6y — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 19, 2018

If not for the existence of a presidency your ass would still be in prison. 🤔 #PresidentsDay — Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) February 19, 2018

OOF! Fact check: TRUE.

His avatar is thinking about thinking? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 19, 2018

Well that would be a good start. — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) February 19, 2018

***

