It’s President’s Day, and the occasion got Chelsea Manning’s imagination going…
imagine a world without a presidency 🤔🌈💕 #PresidentsDay2018 https://t.co/xn4k74SZPc pic.twitter.com/4YFneTGC5x
— Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) February 19, 2018
Careful what you ask for:
Well for starters, you’d still be in prison 🚨🌈👮🏻♂️🇺🇸 https://t.co/n1uGXu2n6y
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 19, 2018
If not for the existence of a presidency your ass would still be in prison. 🤔 #PresidentsDay
— Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) February 19, 2018
You’d still be in jail. https://t.co/IKhuo8gv6I
— 𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚕𝚕 (@chiIIum) February 19, 2018
OOF! Fact check: TRUE.
His avatar is thinking about thinking?
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 19, 2018
Well that would be a good start.
— Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) February 19, 2018
***
