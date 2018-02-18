Michael Ian Black’s wondering at what point news of Russia’s meddling via social media in the 2016 elections is going to be grounds for removing Trump from office:

The Mueller indictments note that Russian interference began in 2014 and went all the way through 2016, so Black might want to expand his criticism to include others:

Also, in the big picture…

However, Black’s going to blame the Russian bots no matter what, as is the hot new trend:

Disagreement with lefty talking points will be dismissed as Russian “bots” for the foreseeable future.

