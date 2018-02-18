Michael Ian Black’s wondering at what point news of Russia’s meddling via social media in the 2016 elections is going to be grounds for removing Trump from office:

Setting aside everything else, is failing to respond to an attack on America grounds for impeachment? — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) February 17, 2018

Russians spent a million dollars a month on social media operations during campaign but it didn’t affect the election? If spending millions to influence opinion has no effect, the entire advertising industry is fuuuuucked. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) February 17, 2018

The Mueller indictments note that Russian interference began in 2014 and went all the way through 2016, so Black might want to expand his criticism to include others:

Too bad Obama isn’t in office anymore. I mean, he did tell Russia to cut it out, so there’s that https://t.co/eOrS74JxPI — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) February 18, 2018

Kind of late to impeach Obama but I'll allow it. https://t.co/wUvz7RYkYv — a bunch of random words because twittter is dumb (@DraftRyan2016) February 18, 2018

1. Obama isn't President anymore to impeach. 2. That's grounds to remove the governor & mayor of every sanctuary state & city in America. I'm cool with it. https://t.co/SZHFgHDwRc — T.Eff.D (@TeffD22) February 18, 2018

BACKFIRE!

Also, in the big picture…

Technically anything can be grounds for impeachment… — Tom Paine Today ✊ (@TomPaineToday) February 17, 2018

You have no clue how constitutional law and impeachment work then…. https://t.co/gOscbXU3rY — James Newport (@jNewport30) February 18, 2018

Grounds for impeachment are whatever 218 members of the House of Representatives agree they are. Grounds for conviction are whatever 67 Senators agree they are.

It's not like a criminal proceeding where definite laws are broken. It's purely a political matter. https://t.co/YUNYQLXroa — Don Sakers (@meerkatdon) February 18, 2018

However, Black’s going to blame the Russian bots no matter what, as is the hot new trend:

Did you call for Obama’s impeachment after Sandy Hook? Or the riots in Ferguson? Or Baltimore? https://t.co/LQKPDKlWxT — Mrs. Opinionated🇺🇸 (@1MrsOpinionated) February 18, 2018

Getting lots of similar tweets from anonymous accounts blaming Russian meddling on Obama. Has anybody checked in with St. Petersburg? Are they pulling extra shifts? https://t.co/6BU68KoSRh — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) February 18, 2018

Disagreement with lefty talking points will be dismissed as Russian “bots” for the foreseeable future.

***

Related:

‘Fix YOURSELF, Hollyweirdo.’ Michelle Malkin DROPS Michael Ian Black in back-and-forth about ‘fixing men’

WTF is wrong with him? Michael Ian Black goes *there* over Karen Pence’s Valentine’s Day tweet with family pets