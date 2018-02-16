Over a dozen Russian nationals have been indicted and accused of attempting to interfere in the U.S. election process as far back as 2014. There are no Americans involved (the indictment says some had “unwitting” contact with Russians), but former Attorney General Eric Holder smells a conspiracy:

Mueller indictment of Russians starts to fill out the other side. Next: who are the actors in this country. The contours of the conspiracy are starting to be detailed. This is hugely significant. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) February 16, 2018

If Holder crosses his fingers any harder his knuckles will crack.

Lotta hoping and praying here. https://t.co/SRPpLSu8Dz — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) February 16, 2018

You are #FastAndFurious to speak out. Sold any guns to Mexican drug cartels lately? THAT is hugely significant. https://t.co/XYKaDYfbJ0 — Adaya77 (@Adaya77) February 16, 2018

Members of the Obama administration would rather not talk about all that stuff.