Edward Snowden weighed in, presumably from Russia, about the security clearance process at the Trump White House:
White House says it’s common for security clearance to take a year.
1. It’s not. Unusual, even for Regular Janes and Joes.
2. It verges on Black Swan territory for top-rankers like Kushner & Porter, who cut the line.
3. *May* mean “never” & bureaucracy doesn’t want to say no.
— Barton Gellman (@bartongellman) February 12, 2018
I got a security clearance faster than half of this White House. https://t.co/hYYWy6wHIe
— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 12, 2018
Instapundit Glenn Reynolds had this at the ready:
And how did that work out? https://t.co/vJecrnIWvy
— Instapundit.com (@instapundit) February 12, 2018
Ouch!
BOTD: Burn of the Day
It was so bad that his name is now Edward Melteden.
— Don Surber (@donsurber) February 12, 2018
#shotsfired https://t.co/3gKFghbZG7
— Rian Stone (@_Rian_Stone) February 12, 2018
Exactly right. Snowden, Manning, and a couple other lunatics, criminals, and traitors are why it now can easily take over a year to clear somebody, even just to the 'Secret' level.
— Sanjay Murphy (@MurphySanjay) February 12, 2018