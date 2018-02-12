Edward Snowden weighed in, presumably from Russia, about the security clearance process at the Trump White House:

White House says it’s common for security clearance to take a year. 1. It’s not. Unusual, even for Regular Janes and Joes. 2. It verges on Black Swan territory for top-rankers like Kushner & Porter, who cut the line. 3. *May* mean “never” & bureaucracy doesn’t want to say no. — Barton Gellman (@bartongellman) February 12, 2018

I got a security clearance faster than half of this White House. https://t.co/hYYWy6wHIe — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 12, 2018

Instapundit Glenn Reynolds had this at the ready:

And how did that work out? https://t.co/vJecrnIWvy — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) February 12, 2018

Ouch!

BOTD: Burn of the Day

It was so bad that his name is now Edward Melteden. — Don Surber (@donsurber) February 12, 2018