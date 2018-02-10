As Twitchy reported last night, VP Mike Pence was compared to Colin Kaepernick after he (and Japan’s PM) didn’t stand when athletes representing North Korea entered the stadium at the Olympics’ opening ceremony. Democrats Sen. Chris Murphy said something similar today:

The Latest: Vice President Mike Pence and his wife did not stand for the combined Korean team’s entrance. #OpeningCeremony https://t.co/mOqxsHCueb — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) February 9, 2018

Why does Pence hate the opening ceremonies? Oh wait…he's a using ceremony at a sporting event to protest something else. Where have I seen that before? https://t.co/B9sTboKVa9 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 10, 2018

Is not standing during the entrance of a team representing a brutal communist regime really comparable? Murphy apparently thought so. Murphy got some applause from people who thought he made a valid point, but not everybody thinks he scored:

Cmon Chris. You really want someone to stand for a country that’s lead by a dictator who murders his citizens and family members. Forget about Otto already? — Vince Pazienza (@vincepaz1230) February 10, 2018

Clueless again, Chris. At least you’re consistent. — Josh Jackson (@audrum1) February 10, 2018

Kneeling in protest of the American flag and not standing for a Korean dictator who tortures Americans to death are exactly the same https://t.co/bdmqyrbAxD — John Dios – 🙏🏻 ἐπιφάνεια 🙏🏻 (@fakehartford) February 10, 2018

But Murphy’s probably still patting himself on the back for that tweet though.