On Monday Hillary Clinton again put aside any sense of self-awareness to deliver the following address:

With both recent and past revelations in mind, a topic was suggested for Clinton to cover during her speech:

Will she give tips on how to intimidate sexual abuse victims? She has had four decades of experience on the subject! https://t.co/RWg2tEOcK0 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 5, 2018

Ouch!

this is like Comey teaching classes on ethics https://t.co/zm8q7RGN8r — Empire Sentry (@empire_sentry) February 5, 2018

Maybe a little.

***

Related:

‘Can we still make her president?’ Hillary Clinton appears at Lanny Davis’ book party