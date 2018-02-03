Confirmed:

No it did not at all:

Every day President Trump refuses to admit his wiretap allegations are false further damages his credibility. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) March 20, 2017

LOL. Damages whose credibility, Sen. Harris?

Harris won’t let something as trivial as reality remove her from a constant state of denial and deflection on behalf of Hillary and the Dems.

Would you like some salt and pepper with your crow @SenKamalaHarris ? https://t.co/hkIu1nbwO6 — Lauri Cooper (@ladyruger357) February 3, 2018

How's this tweet aging for you, Senator? Is there anything about this tweet you'd like to recant? If Obama’s weaponized intelligence apparatus went after his party's political opponents in 2016, what else did his LAWLESS administration do, Senator? Do even care about the truth? https://t.co/NE1pCHdxje — Matthew Cresanto (@Rodeo711) February 3, 2018

She doesn’t appear to.