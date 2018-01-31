Former Obama-era U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder has weighed in on the controversial subject of whether or not to #ReleaseTheMemo. Holder had this warning for Republicans:

Disclaimer:

Trending

Take what Holder says about not protecting corrupt processes and individuals with less than a grain of salt.

***

Related:

OMG LOL! Eric Holder waxes poetic about bogus attacks on McCabe, gets laughed off Twitter

Instapundit CRUSHES Eric Holder’s wagging ‘rigged elections’ finger (using DEMS’ pre-election rule book)

Ben Shapiro reminds Eric Holder who was president in 2016, and it’s glorious

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #ReleaseTheMemoDevin Nuneseric holder