Former Obama-era U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder has weighed in on the controversial subject of whether or not to #ReleaseTheMemo. Holder had this warning for Republicans:

If the Nunes nonsense gets released – unbelievable – then, in some proper way, the Schiff analysis must also be shared with the public. Republicans on the Committee have a duty to the American people that outweighs their desire to protect a corrupt process and individuals. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) January 31, 2018

You are the first AG to be held in contempt of Congress. Sit down and shut the fuck up, we will take it from here. https://t.co/YrpbgvvhGB — Smitty jr33 (@smittyjr33) January 31, 2018

Take what Holder says about not protecting corrupt processes and individuals with less than a grain of salt.

The irony is thicker than Michael Moore https://t.co/QS820g3zml — 🇺🇸ErasingBarry🖌 (@k_ovfefe) January 31, 2018

You do realize the while tweeting THIS you are ERIC FRICKIN HOLDER don't you? Cuz it doesn't seem like you're aware of that… https://t.co/cwAdjAfVRG — Ryan Frohock (@FrohockRyan) January 31, 2018

How the Heck would YOU know what is nonsense and what is not? You haven't seen any of it! https://t.co/A0EIBBdTSi — #ReleaseTheMemo (@marla_mulder) January 31, 2018

