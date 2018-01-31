Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe was reportedly forced out of the bureau a day after FBI Director Wray went to the House to read the four page memo alleging FISA surveillance abuses during the previous administration. The memo is now in the hands of the president, who is making a decision about whether to release it to the public. Rep. Adam Schiff, of “it’s a fact that Russia hacked the election” notoriety, is obviously concerned:

Schiff sounding the alarm about anybody else “misleading” the country is bound to send some heads to desks:

Is it possible Schiff’s projecting? NAH! *Eye roll*

Also, Schiff doesn’t believe the general public has the intellect to handle what they might read in the memo.

