Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe was reportedly forced out of the bureau a day after FBI Director Wray went to the House to read the four page memo alleging FISA surveillance abuses during the previous administration. The memo is now in the hands of the president, who is making a decision about whether to release it to the public. Rep. Adam Schiff, of “it’s a fact that Russia hacked the election” notoriety, is obviously concerned:

The FBI confirms that the memo contains “material omissions of fact” that “fundamentally impact” its accuracy. Nunes used this memo to mislead the House. Will the President now use it to mislead the country? pic.twitter.com/J7LNg47p9f — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 31, 2018

Schiff sounding the alarm about anybody else “misleading” the country is bound to send some heads to desks:

So, sort of how you people used a fake Russian dossier, paid for by the DNC and Hillary Clinton, to obtain FISA warrants to spy on and unmask whoever was in your path, including a Presidential candidate, and others? Sort of like that? https://t.co/1W2e8HOtCt — Mike (@Fuctupmind) January 31, 2018

Is it possible Schiff’s projecting? NAH! *Eye roll*

Thou doth protest too much 🤔 https://t.co/elo4mIkZq8 — 🇨🇦YukonJen🇺🇸 (@JenniferMostre1) January 31, 2018

Also, Schiff doesn’t believe the general public has the intellect to handle what they might read in the memo.

