The Democrats have chosen Joe Kennedy III to deliver their party’s response to President Trump’s State of the Union speech.

Former Obama adviser Ben Rhodes totally approves and is excited about the future:

Oh man…

Right!? It’s even funnier served with a chaser:

Hahaha! Just perfect:

To paraphrase Bill Clinton, “it depends on what your definition of ‘out of touch rich guy’ is.”

***

