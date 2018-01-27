The Democrats have chosen Joe Kennedy III to deliver their party’s response to President Trump’s State of the Union speech.

Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III has been tapped by top party leaders to deliver the official Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union address next week. https://t.co/fVlIZCXJHm pic.twitter.com/DcwnmWk9kh — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) January 26, 2018

Former Obama adviser Ben Rhodes totally approves and is excited about the future:

Joe Kennedy is the future. Glad to see the Democrats embracing that. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) January 26, 2018

Oh man…

Nothing says "the future" quite like an entitled Kennedy dynast. https://t.co/gUx0bUAohl — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) January 26, 2018

Nothing says "in touch with middle America" like "Kennedy family." https://t.co/U4vWgjbSX7 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 27, 2018

Right!? It’s even funnier served with a chaser:

Ewww out-of-touch rich elites!* *results may vary pic.twitter.com/3D2MrkEDYU — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) January 26, 2018

Hahaha! Just perfect:

I remember when we had a President who cared about working people and wasn't an out of touch rich guy who travelled to Davos to seek the acceptance of a bunch of global elites. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) January 26, 2018

To paraphrase Bill Clinton, “it depends on what your definition of ‘out of touch rich guy’ is.”

hahahahahaha OMG no way… so sad. https://t.co/XswnZDaYNR — BeBetterHumansOrElse (@ItTime2SpeakUp) January 26, 2018

***

