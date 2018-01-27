Mayors of many so-called “sanctuary cities” have pledged to defy federal immigration laws, but on occasion progressives seem to be able to justify the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials. UC Berkeley let everybody on campus know recently not to panic at the sight of federal officers:

We have received reports of ICE on the Berkeley campus. Our understanding is that that they were invited to speak at the Global Entry Program about TSA checks and advice for international students. There is no raid. — UC Berkeley (@UCBerkeley) January 26, 2018

Predictable, UC Berkely took some heat for that tweet for letting federal agents on campus for any reason. Apparently there aren’t enough safe spaces at the university.

Sounds like you're afraid of a raid. I wonder why? https://t.co/fvbwSHwMc4 — Populo Iratus (@cmahar3) January 27, 2018

Immigrant students have no reason to fear ICE unless they’re studying without student visas, that of course would mean UC Berkeley is breaking federal laws. @realDonaldTrump didn’t you say something about #DefundBerkeley https://t.co/nnPKXHXPcC — Ashton Whitty (@ashtonbirdie) January 27, 2018

