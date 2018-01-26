The Democrat response to President Trump’s State of the Union speech will be delivered by Rep. Joe Kennedy, but frequent Trump/GOP critic Jimmy Kimmel has his own post-speech plans:

I am pleased to announce that the very gifted @StormyDaniels will be on #Kimmel Tuesday 1/30 after the #StateOfTheUnion. I have MANY QUESTIONS! #MAGA — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 26, 2018

Really?

@StormyDaniels retweeted it:

One thing’s for sure:

These SOTU responses are getting out of hand https://t.co/Jr0b1NMwXC — Dan Eggen (@DanEggenWPost) January 26, 2018

Will Kimmel also enlist Daniels to help falsely slam the GOP over CHIP? Stay tuned!

Imagine one of Bill Clinton's rape victims being invited on this asshole's show. https://t.co/AtgPut4aEJ — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) January 26, 2018

As. If.

***

