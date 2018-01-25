President Trump is in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, but some don’t want him there:

Climbers with Swiss progressive organization hang giant banner reading "Trump Not Welcome" on side of a mountain near Davos, where Pres. Trump is attending the World Economic Forum. https://t.co/r1M6fVlgmL pic.twitter.com/tQsoyFwzvB — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 25, 2018

Michelle Malkin provided a more appropriate alternate headline, given the irony and hypocrisy presented there:

European open-borders lefties who hate Trump for exercising his authority to determine who gets in our country hang massive banner telling him he's not welcome in theirs.

"Progressive." https://t.co/o570vcoKvG — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) January 25, 2018

Funny, that!

Inclusiveness and Tolerance are so exclusive and intolerant — Robert Morgan (@chunga1958) January 25, 2018

Ain’t it the truth.