The World Economic Forum is getting under way in Davos, Switzerland, and like other years it’ll feature record levels of hypocrisy:

If there wasn’t man-made global warming before the summit, there sure might be after:

Current conditions in Switzerland aren’t cooperating with the alarmists’ “warming is melting everything” narrative:

At the forum, while waiting for the valet to bring their cars for the rides back to their private jets, attendees can try out the refugee simulator:

It’s got a little of everything!

