The World Economic Forum is getting under way in Davos, Switzerland, and like other years it’ll feature record levels of hypocrisy:

Ah, it is that time of year. Hot air fest is on. Let's all fly to Davos in our private jets and discuss inequality and global warming https://t.co/onZErXPtMo — Tobi (@Ollie4FEY) January 22, 2018

If there wasn’t man-made global warming before the summit, there sure might be after:

Flight radar pic of the private jets over Switzerland for the Davos summit. 1700 private jets will be here to talk climate change among other things. Gosh the amount of carbon foot print they increased. pic.twitter.com/GcBf9hGgXM — Sandeep Mall  (@SandeepMall) January 22, 2018

Davos elites: "Climate change is a huge problem, but hell if I'm gonna fly commercial – ick." https://t.co/CAiurxmMIN — Ed Frank (@EdFrankDC) January 24, 2018

The irony of 1,700 fuel-hungry private flights jetting into Davos for discussions around climate change and global warming. Crazy world. https://t.co/zgUFxwHgRI — Evgenii (@eujahCFC) January 24, 2018

A thousand private jets fly in to #Davos. Avg speaker net worth – $414m. High on the agenda is #poverty, #inequality etc. It seems political elite are far removed from global 10%+ who live in extreme poverty. Extravagance of event out of touch with the real world #WEF18 pic.twitter.com/SEA1vGEFOw — Stephen Kelly (@SKellyCEO) January 23, 2018

Current conditions in Switzerland aren’t cooperating with the alarmists’ “warming is melting everything” narrative:

When you show up at Davos to warn about global warming and there is 14 ft of snow pic.twitter.com/xyiAATmU88 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 24, 2018

When you show up in a private jet at Davos to warn about global warming and there is 14 ft of snow — Polecaterwaul (@Polcaterwaul) January 24, 2018

At the forum, while waiting for the valet to bring their cars for the rides back to their private jets, attendees can try out the refugee simulator:

It’s got a little of everything!