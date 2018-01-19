The House of Representatives passed a short term funding bill on Thursday that faces an unknown fate in the Senate. Democrat Jerrold Nadler, who voted “no” on passage, didn’t appear to be expecting to be challenged on his later insistence that he didn’t want a government shutdown.

Oh man. Another instant classic. DEM: “No, I’m not ok with the government closing.” CNN: “But you just voted—“ DEM: “I did not vote for closing the government.” pic.twitter.com/tSCZwxBTzO — Michael Shapiro (@mis2127) January 19, 2018

Awkward!

Erin Burnett: "But you just voted for it!" Gerald Nadler: "No, I didn't." LOL #CNN — Simon Byrd (@Uosdwis) January 19, 2018

Spin like the wind, Rep. Nadler!

Maybe he only voted not to keep it open #bigdifference — JRobe (@RobeJonathan) January 19, 2018

But he was for it before he was against it. — Tippy Falmouth (@TippyFalmouth) January 19, 2018

@JerryNadler it's bad as a democrat when even @CNN calls you out as everyone can see with you tripping over your words to try to answer the question. https://t.co/dD4EwVGmhu — Mike Aron (@TheMikeAron) January 19, 2018

“This answer sounded better in my head” moment. https://t.co/L4aqXWTEGb — Mark Kelly (@MarkdKelly2) January 19, 2018