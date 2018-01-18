Late night host Jimmy Kimmel, possibly with some more help from Chuck Schumer, once again slammed Republicans over CHIP funding in spite of reality checks.

Shame on you for making CHIP a bargaining chip, shame on you for tying our children's lives to immigration and shame on you and @SpeakerRyan for doing ANYTHING other than funding CHIP cleanly and IMMEDIATELY. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 17, 2018

All this had Juanita Broaddrick making an interesting observation:

Late night hosts are now wannabe reporters and MSM are the comedians. https://t.co/A1WeL2081P — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 18, 2018

Ha! The role reversal is nearing full completion!

Yep, And neither one can get a laugh. — Guardian of an Angel (@CutestBabyInUSA) January 18, 2018