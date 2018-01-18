On Thursday it was announced that, even though the House passed a short term spending bill, the Democrats in the Senate would have the votes to put a prevent passage if they choose to do so:

JUST IN: Democrats have enough votes to block the spending bill in the Senate and prevent Republicans from keeping the government up and running, senior Democratic aide tells @NBCNews — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) January 18, 2018

The long and the short of it all is this, and it’s maddening:

Democrats appear willing to shut down the government and stop some services to all US citizens and legal residents- in order to benefit illegal aliens https://t.co/NaRrToNcX2 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 18, 2018

It’s come to that.

Isn't it great that one side of the political spectrum is so willing to take a stand for non-citizen against the American citizens https://t.co/pig07i35rD — sunshine dave (@Lildsunshine) January 19, 2018

Do it democrat/socialists! You’re telling the citizens that you care more for illegals than the constituents that pay your salaries, more than those who have sworn to defend our republic. THIS WILL BE REMEMBERED IN 2018! Choke on it. — Ron J. Howell (@ronjhowell) January 18, 2018

Just sick. Honestly, if this is accurate i have no words. https://t.co/drsWH0nPMR — Travis (@T2theravis) January 19, 2018

Buck I can't remember the last thing they promoted that pertained to USA citizens, you? — Rick Wheeler (@RfWheels3015) January 18, 2018

***

Related:

NAILED it! Buck Sexton captures insanity of Left’s evolving GOP tax bill panic

‘BITE ME!’ Buck Sexton rewrites NYC terror attack suspect’s family’s statement, breaks Twitter