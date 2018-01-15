The observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day has brought with it a number of scorching hot takes, but few are less self-aware than Planned Parenthood’s:

There was a lot of reaction to that, but pro-life warrior Obianuju Ekeocha put it quite succinctly:

Well, there it is.

