The observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day has brought with it a number of scorching hot takes, but few are less self-aware than Planned Parenthood’s:

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dedicated his life to the idea that racial and economic justice are foundational to our democracy. Today, we honor his courageous vision and radical action — and commit to furthering his dream by continuing the fight for justice. #MLKday pic.twitter.com/idQLDqjQLR — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) January 15, 2018

There was a lot of reaction to that, but pro-life warrior Obianuju Ekeocha put it quite succinctly:

But how can you further his dream when you have aborted millions of African American babies since 1973? https://t.co/Srl89n5nax — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) January 15, 2018

Well, there it is.