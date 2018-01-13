As Twitchy told you earlier today, people on Hawaii were sent into a panic after receiving a ballistic missile threat alert. Fortunately the warning was a BIG mistake:

JUST IN: Hawaii Governor David Ige tells CNN that someone "pushed the wrong button" during an employee shift change, sending out the false alert about an incoming ballistic missile https://t.co/FD1vl6fCzh pic.twitter.com/2zhXLApLcr — CNN (@CNN) January 13, 2018

President Trump was reportedly on the golf course at the time, but regardless, a predictable reaction was about to occur no matter what:

They've already found a way to blame Trump for someone in Hawaii hitting the wrong button and sending the island into a panic. https://t.co/8pmDw1vReb — /pol/ News Network Unleashed (@PNN_Unleashed) January 13, 2018

It did not take long for @TheDemocrats to turn this on @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/v8u5Sf4pKd — Simon Jones (@thejonsey13) January 13, 2018

Right on cue, Hawaii Dem Rep. Tulsi Gabbard took rhetorical aim at the president, accusing him of inaction on North Korea:

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: “Our leaders have failed us. Donald Trump is taking too long. He's not taking this threat seriously … This is literally life and death that is at stake.” pic.twitter.com/mSYY92sm8P — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 13, 2018

When Trump talked tough on NK and Dems lost their minds, so this change in direction is a little confusing:

That's not what she was saying 3 days agohttps://t.co/aJaBVxGqn2 — Ddy😇 (@DDy2017) January 13, 2018

Earlier this week Gabbard, who today said Trump needs to be tougher with North Korea, was critical of Trump’s tough tone about NK:

Threatening Kim Jong-un with preemptive military action undermines the diplomatic discussions underway between North and South Korea. It's time for us to drop the regime change playbook and join our allies and adversaries at the negotiating table. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 10, 2018

She can’t seem to make up her mind!

Where were these people when Obama, GWB, Clinton, Bush, Reagan, all the way down the line, were all pussy footing around the NORK issue? Why is it suddenly all on Trump after all these other presidents failed to address it properly? https://t.co/uSoSLvmNuM — Ｒｕｉｎ™ (@BravingRuin) January 13, 2018

Hawaii's Democrat governor: Someone pushed the wrong button. And the MSM was worried about Trump's big button… — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) January 13, 2018

Rest assured, whatever Trump does, Dems will insist he should have done the opposite.