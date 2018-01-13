As Twitchy told you earlier today, people on Hawaii were sent into a panic after receiving a ballistic missile threat alert. Fortunately the warning was a BIG mistake:

President Trump was reportedly on the golf course at the time, but regardless, a predictable reaction was about to occur no matter what:

Right on cue, Hawaii Dem Rep. Tulsi Gabbard took rhetorical aim at the president, accusing him of inaction on North Korea:

When Trump talked tough on NK and Dems lost their minds, so this change in direction is a little confusing:

Earlier this week Gabbard, who today said Trump needs to be tougher with North Korea, was critical of Trump’s tough tone about NK:

She can’t seem to make up her mind!

Rest assured, whatever Trump does, Dems will insist he should have done the opposite.

