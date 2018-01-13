The first guest on David Letterman’s new show on Netflix was Barack Obama, and among the statements from the former president was an observation about certain news consumers and where they live, in a galactic figurative sense:

Out: John Edwards’ “Two Americas.” In: Barack Obama’s “Two PLANETS.”

Not surprisingly, Obama would prefer there be just one source for news. Why? Because FACTS, that’s why:

A funny concern from the president who promised “if you like your plan you can keep it,” which was awarded Politifact’s 2013 Lie of the Year distinction.

