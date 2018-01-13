The first guest on David Letterman’s new show on Netflix was Barack Obama, and among the statements from the former president was an observation about certain news consumers and where they live, in a galactic figurative sense:

Former President @BarackObama resurfaced on Friday and took a shot at Fox News viewers, saying they’re “living on a different planet” than people who consume mainstream media. https://t.co/Mr0ZWFZ1dt — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 13, 2018

For those who are wondering, here’s Obama's full quote: "If you watch Fox News, you are living on a different planet than you are if you are listening to NPR.” The comment says more about what Fox chooses to cover vs. an NPR, than it does about the viewers themselves. https://t.co/e119UJodOm — Bryan Logan (@BWLogan) January 13, 2018

Out: John Edwards’ “Two Americas.” In: Barack Obama’s “Two PLANETS.”

Not surprisingly, Obama would prefer there be just one source for news. Why? Because FACTS, that’s why:

“One of the biggest challenges to our democracy is the degree to which we don’t share a common baseline of facts.” – Barack Obama — James Patrick Stuart (@japastu) January 12, 2018

A funny concern from the president who promised “if you like your plan you can keep it,” which was awarded Politifact’s 2013 Lie of the Year distinction.

Think Obama has figured out he’s the reason we have President Trump yet? https://t.co/598vnBHulL — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 13, 2018

LOL.

No. He's still trying to figure out why we dont worship him. — jeffswarens (@jeffswarens) January 13, 2018

Is that an attack on our unassailable news media? — That Guy (@AlaskaNorseman) January 13, 2018

Perish the thought!