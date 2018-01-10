Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland made a lot of people laugh, albeit not intentionally, with this criticism of President Trump:

Also wasn’t it the previous president who mocked Mitt Romney by reminding him that “the 80s called” in regards to the then-GOP nominee’s warnings about Russia? Yes it was!

Cardin’s self-awareness was unavailable for comment because it’s hopelessly lost.

Also, accusations of “ignoring national security threats” are head-scratchers coming from supporters of the previous administration that blamed climate change for terrorism and sent a huge #PalletOfCash to a nation the State Department considers the number one state sponsor of terrorism in the world.

