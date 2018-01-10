Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland made a lot of people laugh, albeit not intentionally, with this criticism of President Trump:

"Never before has a U.S. president so clearly ignored such a grave threat, and a growing threat, to U.S. national security," Democrat Sen. Cardin asserts while discussing new report on deterring Russian interference in upcoming US midterm election. https://t.co/E50v4arZdW pic.twitter.com/YLo3JDJzTe — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 10, 2018

Also wasn’t it the previous president who mocked Mitt Romney by reminding him that “the 80s called” in regards to the then-GOP nominee’s warnings about Russia? Yes it was!

This is @SenatorCardin contact info. I’m going to ask why he and Obama mocked Romney about the Russians. https://t.co/imY1rPTRsa — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) January 10, 2018

I seem to remember Pres Obama scoffing and downplaying @MittRomney 's warning about Russia — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) January 10, 2018

"The 80s called, and it wants its foreign policy back." https://t.co/jxK3SA2YhX — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2018

We will have more flexibility on this after the election. https://t.co/nWQ6fl7ezq — John Commodore Barry (@ShrinkGov) January 10, 2018

“The 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back because the Cold War’s been over for 20 years.” "This is my last election. After my election, I have more flexibility." I mean come on, Ben… https://t.co/aFtSO08gsX — Aaron King (@AAKing27) January 10, 2018

If only somebody had warned us! Certainly they wouldn't be met with mockery! https://t.co/QjRYWLPWHM — @RayburnThompson, Stable Genius (@RayburnThompson) January 10, 2018

Cardin’s self-awareness was unavailable for comment because it’s hopelessly lost.

Also, accusations of “ignoring national security threats” are head-scratchers coming from supporters of the previous administration that blamed climate change for terrorism and sent a huge #PalletOfCash to a nation the State Department considers the number one state sponsor of terrorism in the world.