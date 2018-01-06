Senator Elizabeth Warren is among Democrats who aren’t happy with President Trump’s insistence on a border wall in exchange for any deal involving DREAMers:
Dreamers aren’t bargaining chips. They aren’t pawns in @realDonaldTrump’s game. We made a promise. We said come out of the shadows & be fully woven into the fabric of America because that’s who you are. In America, we work hard & dream big & we must keep our promise to Dreamers.
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 6, 2018
Michelle Malkin took Warren to the Twitter woodshed:
American sovereignty is not a bargaining chip, Senator Pretendian.
Stop holding border security hostage to your dream of granting amnesty to 800,000 illegal alien pawns whom you covet as future Democrat voters. https://t.co/lfo4wt3Mms
— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) January 6, 2018
Warren, not unlike Kamala Harris, also likes to say “we” as if the entire country agrees with her.
EW may have made a promise; certainly I did not! My parents came here legally from Europe: waited their turn, assimilated and sacrificed so Fauxcahantas can & has lied and is lying now😡
— Aleda (@Aledajane) January 6, 2018
And here Michelle hits the nail squarely on the head with a sledgehammer. Rich Liberal elites want a cheap labor pool, and more minions who "owe" them to keep their puppets in office. Do not be fooled by Warrens anti-wallstreet pretense, it is a lie.
— ItzaSherbet (@MMagnetar) January 6, 2018
"Senator Pretendian" is a priceless coinage !
— Thomas (@marionebridge) January 6, 2018