Senator Elizabeth Warren is among Democrats who aren’t happy with President Trump’s insistence on a border wall in exchange for any deal involving DREAMers:

Dreamers aren’t bargaining chips. They aren’t pawns in @realDonaldTrump’s game. We made a promise. We said come out of the shadows & be fully woven into the fabric of America because that’s who you are. In America, we work hard & dream big & we must keep our promise to Dreamers. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 6, 2018

Michelle Malkin took Warren to the Twitter woodshed:

American sovereignty is not a bargaining chip, Senator Pretendian.

Stop holding border security hostage to your dream of granting amnesty to 800,000 illegal alien pawns whom you covet as future Democrat voters. https://t.co/lfo4wt3Mms — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) January 6, 2018

Warren, not unlike Kamala Harris, also likes to say “we” as if the entire country agrees with her.

EW may have made a promise; certainly I did not! My parents came here legally from Europe: waited their turn, assimilated and sacrificed so Fauxcahantas can & has lied and is lying now😡 — Aleda (@Aledajane) January 6, 2018

And here Michelle hits the nail squarely on the head with a sledgehammer. Rich Liberal elites want a cheap labor pool, and more minions who "owe" them to keep their puppets in office. Do not be fooled by Warrens anti-wallstreet pretense, it is a lie. — ItzaSherbet (@MMagnetar) January 6, 2018