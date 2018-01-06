Senator Elizabeth Warren is among Democrats who aren’t happy with President Trump’s insistence on a border wall in exchange for any deal involving DREAMers:

Michelle Malkin took Warren to the Twitter woodshed:

Trending

Warren, not unlike Kamala Harris, also likes to say “we” as if the entire country agrees with her.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: amnestyDACADREAM ActElizabeth WarrenMichelle Malkin