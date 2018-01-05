The Department of Justice is reportedly investigating the Clinton Foundation and its dealings, and Clinton campaign spokesman Nick Merrill has released this statement:

My statement on reports that DOJ is looking at the Clinton Foundation: pic.twitter.com/vWEWBeXV6A — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) January 5, 2018

It all has a patented Clinton-esque ring to it:

You are saying this is a "vast right-wing conspiracy"? 🤔 — Doctor Sekzi 😘✌⚪ (@DoctorSekzi) January 5, 2018

Maybe adding a denial like “We did not have improper financial relations with that Foundation” would have added to the statement’s believability. *Eye roll*

Walls closing in on the corrupt money laundering enterprise known as the Clinton Foundation – pic.twitter.com/7SzJZo6DAY — Col. Ben Bannister (@ColBannister) January 5, 2018

The "life changing" aspect of the #ClintonFoundation was taking the Clintons from "flat broke" to fabulously wealthy. Life changing indeed https://t.co/XnN9rGQi4z — PCH Political (@pchpolitical) January 5, 2018

What part of pay to play don't you understand? — Jayne720 (@Jayne720) January 5, 2018

LOL what a joke. Everyone-EVERYONE-knows the Clinton Foundation was public charity pocket book for the Clintons. https://t.co/yk5ytnUozs — RealTalkPolitics (@RealTalkPol) January 5, 2018