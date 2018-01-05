There’s been some intense daydreaming on the Left for quite some time now about California leaving the union, and one immigration group floated the question:

If California has the power to defy immigration laws, could it secede as well? https://t.co/6jLyqv67W0 via @thehill @IRLILaw — FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) January 4, 2018

Again, that question falls under the “good luck with that” category:

CA: We're seceding.

US: Sorry to see you go, but before you leave, here's your bill for the state's share of the national debt.

-What??? Where are we gonna get $3 trillion?

-That's just the beginning. Wait'll you see the unfunded liabilities.

-Never mind. https://t.co/pypMSCXuLr — Joel Engel (@joelengel) January 5, 2018

That secession effort would not last long.

Go on now go, walk out the door… https://t.co/wKF7Oveji0 — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) January 5, 2018

and dont let all that Federal money shove you out the door on your way out. Oh yea, and all that water, from Colorado ??? Its gonna Cost you Chief….. https://t.co/6sYX3dDiUh — david penna (@davidpenna2) January 5, 2018

At least that will solve the whole popular vote issue. — DLove (@thdarius) January 5, 2018

California progressives might want to delay leaving the U.S. until their progressive governor has asked the federal government for everything they need:

Gov. Jerry Brown asks the Trump administration to reverse course and let California have a $647-million rail grant https://t.co/eODwxPsX4R pic.twitter.com/sPu0owfZg2 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 2, 2017

Jerry Brown asks Trump for $7.4 billion for wildfire rebuilding https://t.co/3He3NIyVBv pic.twitter.com/FTjBcGh8li — Mercury News (@mercnews) November 3, 2017

Gov. Jerry Brown Says Federal Aid Has Been Approved for Oroville Spillway https://t.co/jbxG1AHEyi — FOX40 News (@FOX40) February 15, 2017

Better hold off on that secession for a while.