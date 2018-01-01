There’s a story out of Baltimore that’s being viewed by many as incredibly ironic:

Some Baltimore residents attribute the city's record-high murder rate to relaxed police patrols in the city following high-profile cases of police brutality. https://t.co/edKHpSOPfl — NPR (@NPR) December 31, 2017

Larry Elder as a two-word question for some who organized in that city:

ATTN #BlackLivesMatter, Now what? "Baltimore Residents Blame Record-High Murder Rate On Lower Police Presence"https://t.co/Eu3g6laJst — Larry Elder (@larryelder) January 1, 2018

Well isn’t that an ironic dilemma?

Sadly there were many law abiding citizens in that area who wanted more police presence. Elderly folk who'd tell you they were 100x more afraid of some of the residents than the police. But the media fueled and fed BLM to the nation, results aren't surprising. — Jeff B (@Sausage_Leg_Joe) January 1, 2018

Always law abiding citizens suffer — Tina (@twillnurse) January 1, 2018

The BPD stood down as asked by the Mayor

Do the Baltimore residents want them back now?

That's hilarious — Scotty G (@ScottintheFalls) January 1, 2018

What's that old saying?? "Be careful of what you wish for." — Sandra Lambert (@SandraL00720479) January 1, 2018

Sad but true.

***

