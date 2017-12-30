On Saturday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted this about the death of Erica Garner:

One thing’s for sure about one of Bill de Blasio’s statement:

Trending

That much is certain. In most cases, progressives were the ones slamming the uber-progressive/socialist NYC mayor:

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

De Blasio will be sworn in (with the help of Bernie Sanders) for another term as NY City’s mayor on Monday.

Stay tuned.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De BlasioBlack lives matterEric GarnerErica Garner