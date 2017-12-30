On Saturday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted this about the death of Erica Garner:

Erica Garner’s death is a horrible tragedy. I am praying for her family, who have already been through so much. This city will miss her unshakable sense of justice and passion for humanity. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 30, 2017

One thing’s for sure about one of Bill de Blasio’s statement:

The replies to this are 💯 https://t.co/rRiXn2oCml — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 30, 2017

This tweet backfired bigly… https://t.co/8ZR6JQlw6o — Matt Orama (@MROrama) December 31, 2017

De Blasio is being blasted for this tweet. https://t.co/gQlMb6uJuL — William Amos (@WilliamAmos) December 30, 2017

That much is certain. In most cases, progressives were the ones slamming the uber-progressive/socialist NYC mayor:

The absolute worst kind of political theater. Disgustingly fake. Better off not saying a damn word. https://t.co/sqiwi3vgb5 — Terri "insert clever saying here" (@terriah01) December 31, 2017

There's a trail of bodies on the road to leftist utopia. What's one father selling cigarettes if he stands in the way of your perfect world? https://t.co/rKNJXDw8t8 — Alexander Bush (@ALlewellynBush) December 31, 2017

Even in this current political climate, this is a stunningly empty and self-serving gesture. Apparently, a tweet is supposed to suffice in lieu of justice. https://t.co/iE9muzzqan — Sasapelehele 🌹 (@Mackeyser) December 31, 2017

De Blasio and the NYPD fought against justice for the Garner family in every way imaginable. To this very day, the city is fighting the Garner family in court – refusing to release records from Officer Daniel Pantaleo. They refuse to even fire the man. https://t.co/HzrdVc4aeG — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) December 30, 2017

Fuck you. The nerve it took to tweet this bullshit. https://t.co/Q5egCq9Aha — Trading 🎺 Eights (@Komunista_Black) December 30, 2017

This might be the worst PR move by a politician I've seen in following US politics this year. He doesn't have ANY shame, does he? https://t.co/2SWw4IboYM — Henning Kilset (@pedershk) December 30, 2017

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

De Blasio will be sworn in (with the help of Bernie Sanders) for another term as NY City’s mayor on Monday.

For everyone replying, Bill de Blasio's inauguration takes place this Monday at noon, doors open at 10:30am, City Hall Plaza (entrance at Broadway and Murray Street). I'm sure holding up signs and chanting he's garbage would make his day extra special. https://t.co/rRiXn2oCml — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 30, 2017

Stay tuned.