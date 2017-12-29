If you’re among those who don’t believe that “abortion is health care,” Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky hopes that repeating that several times might change your mind:

Abortion is health care

Abortion is health care

Abortion is health care

Abortion is health care

Abortion is health care

Abortion is health care

Abortion is health care

Abortion is health care

Abortion is health care — Planned Parenthood (@PPIndKentucky) December 29, 2017

Oh, really?

Only 1% of abortion is related to the health of the mother so:

99% is not health care.

99% is not health care.

99% is not health care.

99% is not health care.

99% is not health care.

99% is not health care.

99% is not health care.

Glad we had this talk. 🙂 https://t.co/3zEvk9noHn — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) December 29, 2017

Nice try though, Planned Parenthood.

Well …

Not for the baby

Not for the baby

Not for the baby

Not for the baby

Not for the baby — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) December 29, 2017

Not

For

The

Baby https://t.co/lron6t4sdI — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) December 29, 2017

Ouch!

No it is not

No it is not

No it is not

No it is not

No it is not

No it is not

No it is not

No it is not

No it is not https://t.co/Kc7kBCpZNC — 'sconsin (@sconsinite) December 29, 2017

health·care ˈhelTHker/ noun the maintenance and improvement of physical and mental health, especially through the provision of medical services. I'm sure the baby would say it doesn't fit this definition. — Terry Weems (@terryweems) December 29, 2017

Last time I checked a BABY was not a illness or injury. And I’m pretty sure care is to protect. So NO cutting a baby into pieces and severing their spinal cord is doing NEITHER OF THOSE THINGS. pic.twitter.com/aw5MQ7gub1 — rebecca mccaleb (@beckymccaleb) December 29, 2017

So I take it y'all are dropping the whole "We are so much more than just abortions" pretense ??? — Rebecca Barnes (@BeccaBarnesMB) December 29, 2017

Would you look at that, nine false statements in one tweet. Also, very confused why health care includes selling off baby parts for money and laughing about it. https://t.co/wg9XxfJtJm — Lone Conservative (@LoConservative) December 29, 2017

It’s even more maddening after remembering “abortion is health care” comes from the same side that accuses Republicans of not caring about the most vulnerable among us.

Update: NARAL’s gotten in on it as well: