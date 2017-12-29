It’s a question that has been asked just about every day since Sen. Al Franken announced his resignation nearly three weeks ago.

Has Al Franken resigned yet? — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) December 29, 2017

Franken indicated in his most recent farewell address that would be happening soon, but he also pledged to keep speaking out and to “defend the truth”:

"I may be leaving the Senate, but I'm not giving up my voice." Al Franken thanks supporters in his first appearance since resigning amid allegations of sexual misconduct. pic.twitter.com/lNiG5T7Kys — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 29, 2017

Franken won’t give up his voice, and he also hasn’t yet given up his Senate seat.

He hasnt resigned and isnt scheduled to until Jan 2nd https://t.co/d9pSfGaRyQ — CapGunWarrior (@BKeachDay) December 29, 2017

Still plenty of time for a couple more farewell addresses!