It’s a question that has been asked just about every day since Sen. Al Franken announced his resignation nearly three weeks ago.

Franken indicated in his most recent farewell address that would be happening soon, but he also pledged to keep speaking out and to “defend the truth”:

Trending

Franken won’t give up his voice, and he also hasn’t yet given up his Senate seat.

Still plenty of time for a couple more farewell addresses!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Al FrankenU.S. Senate