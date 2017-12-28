Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe asked for retweets from those who agree President Trump is being ridiculous to suggest there’s some bias against him at the FBI when, if anything, the bias was against Hillary Clinton:

Retweet if you agree it’s totally crazy to suggest that the FBI — having helped sink Hillary’s campaign by revealing that she was under investigation while concealing that Trump was being investigated — has secretly been anti-Trump all along. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) December 28, 2017

Guess who retweeted that:

Your move, MSM!

So this is where journalists and CNN go after Hillary for daring to impugn the dignity of the FBI and it's investigations here right? https://t.co/jtHQEcHGjd — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 28, 2017

Eagerly awaiting the MSM to feign outrage over Hillary RT'ing an attack on our LEO. https://t.co/hta1t4ZKba — Fritz Hansauer (@TalkRaceReality) December 28, 2017

Enjoy the sound of crickets as we wait for that to happen.

“Attacking our institutions is a threat to our democracy.” — Indy 08 (@Independence24) December 28, 2017

Guess she doesn't see the irony. — Nick Visconti (@nickvisconti76) December 28, 2017

As usual.