While President Trump signing the GOP tax bill into law yesterday is still making Dems fume, WH Press Secretary Sarah Sanders dialed up the heat with a reminder about who decides best what to do with taxpayers’ money: Taxpayers:

Sanders helped demonstrate that those who have bought into the Democrat narrative are still clinging to it. Brace for backlash:

Trending

It used to be that the Democrat talking points were that a couple hundred dollars a month extra was a lot of money to middle class taxpayers:

Fact check: TRUE.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpGOP Tax BillSarah Sanders