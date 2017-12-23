While President Trump signing the GOP tax bill into law yesterday is still making Dems fume, WH Press Secretary Sarah Sanders dialed up the heat with a reminder about who decides best what to do with taxpayers’ money: Taxpayers:

An extra $2,000/year from the tax cut to a middle class family may not mean anything to liberal elites who'd rather the government waste it, but it probably means a lot to that family at Christmas — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 23, 2017

Sanders helped demonstrate that those who have bought into the Democrat narrative are still clinging to it. Brace for backlash:

This woman's party just gave the rich a massive tax cut. The nerve it takes to post this is beyond understanding. https://t.co/lPHepeTFbw — EndCitizensUnited (@FightForTitleII) December 23, 2017

Don't you get it? It's not about the tax cut on the middle class. You are giving the majority of the money you are taking from all of us in the form of increasing the national debt, to the wealthy. You are redistributing wealth from the middle class to the rich. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) December 23, 2017

@PressSec Go ahead and pat yourself on the back for successfully deceiving the American people once again. It will catch up to you on election day and the Trump administration will always be known as the most corrupt and incompetent administration in American history. https://t.co/U4k8nOPA8o — Jeff Camp (@jcc271) December 23, 2017

I'd like to borrow whichever Christian bible you follow that says it's ok to get up and lie to millions of Americans (and your family) on a daily basis. #RESIGN https://t.co/5r47zMejR1 — Peter (@BurgerDogBoy) December 23, 2017

For an alleged billionaire, or even a mere millionaire, who exactly do they think is "middle-class" anyway? #Kleptocracy #DonTheCon https://t.co/805vwPP0dx — Michael Powell (@PAIDtriot) December 23, 2017

Oh way to spin this one Sarah. The reality is crumbs to working people, massive gifts to those who don't need it, while saddling the country with more debt when money should be going to infrastructure. Terribly twisted! https://t.co/XMUIV2pCCW — Jim Bird (@woodbird2000) December 23, 2017

It definitely means a lot at Christmas or any time when their healthcare costs will now go up ~$2000/year bc of the removal of the healthcare individual mandate. The "reform" will help families pay for their skyrocketing healthcare $ while corporate CEOs buy bigger mansions. — JennMoo (@JennMooMoo) December 23, 2017

What a shame it is that the average American won’t really see that money for another year and inflation will have taken a hold by then and 2000 won’t be so much. And it’s about 1400 – 1600 net … check your math. Thanks to your boss we are working through xmas! https://t.co/tnqzhaD0fS — Just Dance (@JvhempowerDance) December 23, 2017

It used to be that the Democrat talking points were that a couple hundred dollars a month extra was a lot of money to middle class taxpayers:

I'm old enough to remember when Democrats were pushing the #40Dollars hashtag https://t.co/I8T4cbf9Xd — Fash (@gopfashionista) December 23, 2017

Fact check: TRUE.