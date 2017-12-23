Nikki Haley taking the United Nations to the woodshed this week has really dialed up the hate against her. One meme in particular was spotted:

Yep. Here’s one example of the depths to which some are sinking:

Wow, it looks like somebody really thought they were onto something there, except they weren’t:

And over 1,200 retweets for that disgusting, bogus meme? Sad.

Trending

Stay classy, lefties!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Nikki HaleyracismUnited Nations