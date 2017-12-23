Nikki Haley taking the United Nations to the woodshed this week has really dialed up the hate against her. One meme in particular was spotted:

This guys is getting DRAGGED. Rightfully. Also, they're spitting nails she's not playing on their team. That's really what this boils down to really. https://t.co/6n5GQa4FMy — Get a Grip (@LilMissRightie) December 23, 2017

Yep. Here’s one example of the depths to which some are sinking:

When you change your birth name to a white name to trick republicans because you know that white American Right Wingers have a problem with racism. Smh. What’s wrong with an Indian birth name? I guess we’d have to ask “Nikki Haley.” pic.twitter.com/3yCHL4z186 — Barry Corindia (@barry_corindia) December 22, 2017

Wow, it looks like somebody really thought they were onto something there, except they weren’t:

Nikki was what her parents called her since childhood. Haley is her husband's last name. — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) December 23, 2017

Maybe do a little fact checking before tweeting racist drivel. pic.twitter.com/bgqESG4p68 — Will Campbell (@WILLionaire317) December 23, 2017

Nikki was her nickname since birth, Haley her married last name. You’re a race-baiting loser who can’t marshal an argument against a bad ass conservative woman beyond “herp derp she’s white”. https://t.co/lH5qCu2QdC — Lady Kayla Kringle (@VixenRogue) December 23, 2017

She's been called Nikki since she was a child. And Haley is her married name. Sounds to me like someone is threatened by a smart, strong, Republican woman. https://t.co/vB6xt3KZUt — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 23, 2017

And over 1,200 retweets for that disgusting, bogus meme? Sad.

Fun facts: 1. Her family has called her Nikki since she was a child 2. She removed the confederate flag from the SC Capitol 3. When women get married, a lot of times they take their husbands last name 4. This post is shameful https://t.co/kKnfZEEVEj — Garrett Ventry (@GarrettVentry) December 23, 2017

Welcome to 2017, where social justice warriors use racism to shame minorities in their own personal crusade against the imagined racism of other people. Tilting at windmills. https://t.co/UPbjOBTeRP — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 23, 2017

Imagine the outrage if this guy said this about a transgender person. https://t.co/UPbjOBTeRP — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 23, 2017

"Why aren't more women involved in politics?" *Sees racist Tweet from leftist scumbag.* "Oh." https://t.co/QWFQWY0kJw — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) December 23, 2017

Holy shit, dude. You really thought this was something worth posting? Why do liberals hate women so much? https://t.co/Fr4D0QswuY — 🎅🏻TheGhostOFChristmasFOO🎄 (@PolitiBunny) December 23, 2017

Racist much? What’s wrong with her nickname or her using her married name? — catie lord (@tudsgrl) December 23, 2017

Nikki Haley started every campaign speech in SC with "I'm the proud daughter of Indian immigrants." She has never been shy about where she came from. https://t.co/s3cVoFAD2A — 🌲Jenna🎄 (@jennaep7) December 23, 2017

Cool meme, bro. You managed to outdo the racist Pepe bot accounts. https://t.co/gj9cP999Ls — The First Mo-el (@molratty) December 23, 2017

1. She’s gone by Nikki since childhood, long before any political ambitions

2. Family-given nicknames are common and nonracist

3. Haley is her married name

4. South Carolinians elected her Gov. twice, so the only one who seems to have a little problem with racism right now is you https://t.co/mkSbqYUgYP — Katie Glenn (@miss_kGa) December 23, 2017

The tweet generated by people with this mindset is partly what REAL racism looks like. https://t.co/vIZiTxs0z0 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) December 23, 2017

This tweet is beyond disgusting. The horror of a woman having a nickname that her parents gave her as a child and then taking her husband’s last name! The horror! https://t.co/TXz1metwd0 — Elise Terry (@elisecterry) December 23, 2017

This is how insane ultra liberals have become. They support minority empowerment programs to advance the careers of POC, but then call them racist if they’re successful and disagree with them. https://t.co/llj6NAQFj9 — Sir Arthur Conan Dull (@jayarrington) December 23, 2017

Are you not familiar with the concept of nicknames or some women changing their last name to their husband’s? — santa david 🐻 (@abracaddavid) December 23, 2017

Time and again the biggest racists I run across are on the Left. https://t.co/gSJvY6aVc6 — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) December 23, 2017

You are the racist. Seek help — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) December 23, 2017

Maybe don't project your racism onto other people so transparently, yeah? https://t.co/TAUeJlMtu8 — Rob Kringle (@robkroese) December 23, 2017

And what was it called when Barry changed his name? — Frydaze (@Idryvfast) December 23, 2017

Stay classy, lefties!