As Twitchy told you earlier this week, Hillary Clinton was asked to guest-edit an issue of Teen Vogue, and she really ran with it:

You guys, @HillaryClinton oversaw an issue of Teen Vogue, and it's hilarious. Her idea of guest-editing was to commission articles mostly about how great she, herself, is. Here's my take.https://t.co/1Kc09gSXUu — Jillian Kay Melchior (@JillianKayM) December 22, 2017

Teen Vogue will do anything to get Peter Daou to subscribe!

For some reason, a copy of this was shipped to my house. It is . . . gosh. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 22, 2017

Please post pictures. For the good of the internet. — Girl Who (@Girlwhohow) December 22, 2017

I'm posting them right now. The entire issue is gloriously not self-aware. — Jillian Kay Melchior (@JillianKayM) December 22, 2017

It sure is something else. Here are a few samples from the issue. Don’t drink any beverages while you read these unless you want to buy a new keyboard & monitor:

It includes a love letter she wrote to her own 18-year-old self, accompanied by this full-page photo of herself and a collage hawk, apropos of nothing. pic.twitter.com/ie7Gqkms5M — Jillian Kay Melchior (@JillianKayM) December 22, 2017

Hillary’s beauty pick was a makeup remover that literally only she can get. “We learned that you can’t just find her staple at your local Sephora (or *anywhere* online!)” pic.twitter.com/xzuXz07q6a — Jillian Kay Melchior (@JillianKayM) December 22, 2017

This was the only nod to conservative women in the entire issue. pic.twitter.com/CqQRsZKwJM — Jillian Kay Melchior (@JillianKayM) December 22, 2017

Also featured in the style section of the Hillary issue: A $4 “Power to the People” button paired with a Burberry top. pic.twitter.com/6hRiJ4LeeN — Jillian Kay Melchior (@JillianKayM) December 22, 2017

Hillary also devoted a two-page spread to “Love Letters to Hill,” some “PERSONAL NOTES” from young supporters. “Read with tissues in hand!” pic.twitter.com/Xx3arkhOrT — Jillian Kay Melchior (@JillianKayM) December 22, 2017

Here are some “fun facts” about Hillary Clinton that are 100% believable. pic.twitter.com/NzgsdVzcMR — Jillian Kay Melchior (@JillianKayM) December 22, 2017

The first page of editorial content after the masthead is devoted to plugging Hillary Clinton’s latest book. pic.twitter.com/6Tep7bRSCP — Jillian Kay Melchior (@JillianKayM) December 22, 2017

And then there’s this quote, attributed to “Anonymous.” 🙄 pic.twitter.com/w2HmHFpi8u — Jillian Kay Melchior (@JillianKayM) December 22, 2017

Here’s some of the super-relatable advice Hillary wrote in her letter to her 18-year-old self. pic.twitter.com/daZ2A6qjNK — Jillian Kay Melchior (@JillianKayM) December 22, 2017

And here are some of the fashion picks from the Hillary issue, which I’m certain teenage girls will be very excited to wear. pic.twitter.com/fTvC6tmGzo — Jillian Kay Melchior (@JillianKayM) December 22, 2017

Hillary offered some really helpful advice to a 10-yr-old who wants to run for President some day. Meanwhile Ilana Glazer assures girls the cards are stacked against them, while Gloria Steinem says they’ll owe any future political victories to Hillary. Empowering! pic.twitter.com/Bscp4UDkzZ — Jillian Kay Melchior (@JillianKayM) December 22, 2017

If this keeps up can id be long before Hillary Clinton is the next person to get a Hillary Clinton tattoo?

The gift that won't stop giving. https://t.co/ERz2X4btGH — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) December 22, 2017

That’s how she rolls!