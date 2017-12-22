As Twitchy told you earlier this week, Hillary Clinton was asked to guest-edit an issue of Teen Vogue, and she really ran with it:

Teen Vogue will do anything to get Peter Daou to subscribe!

Trending

It sure is something else. Here are a few samples from the issue. Don’t drink any beverages while you read these unless you want to buy a new keyboard & monitor:

If this keeps up can id be long before Hillary Clinton is the next person to get a Hillary Clinton tattoo?

That’s how she rolls!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionHillary ClintonTeen Vogue