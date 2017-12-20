Elections have consequences, but that’s not keeping Hillary Clinton on the sidelines. Instead, she’s come forward to offer advice to lefties angered by the GOP tax bill:

The liberal former presidential candidate’s suggested therapy for channeling outrage is, not surprisingly, “send money to liberals”:

Trending

Swinging left might have been part of Clinton’s problem last November, but luckily she’s not one to learn lessons easily.

***

Related:

Shadow president Hillary Clinton super jazzed to be guest-editing Teen Vogue

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: GOP Tax BillHillary Clinton