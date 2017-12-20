As Twitchy told you yesterday, Ben Rhodes, former Obama deputy national security adviser, expressed extreme displeasure with a Politico bombshell about how the previous administration let Hezbollah off the hook in order to save the Iran Deal. Rhodes said the report was the kind of thing that comes from the “right-wing echo chamber.” In other words, Rhodes called Politico “fake news” with a conservative bias, which sparked a lot of laughter. However, former Obama NatSec spokesman Tommy Vietor agreed with Rhodes:

There are many reasonable critiques of Obama's foreign policy. The idea that he was soft on Hezbollah is not one of them. The story is so manufactured out of thin air that it's hard to push back except to say that it's a figment of the imagination of two very flawed sources. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) December 20, 2017

Neither Rhodes nor Vietor offered specifics to refute the Politico story, but a reporter who wrote the Hezbollah story is waiting in case they have any more details to offer:

It’s actually based on dozens of sources, piles of USG documents and months of reporting, @TVietor08. But pls DO push back. Any specifics? https://t.co/SARuVPGOgJ — Josh Meyer (@JoshMeyerDC) December 20, 2017

In the meantime, weren’t Obama flacks among those defending the integrity of the media against Trump’s “fake news” accusations?

It's been really interesting watching the Obama bros go from Defenders Of The Media Against Trump to calling Politico fake news. https://t.co/jJDjhPkK7p — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) December 20, 2017

How quickly the “fake news” tables have turned!

. Team Obama cries, "Fake News!" https://t.co/VmTU2Kcwye — DSS Still Serving (@StillServingDSS) December 20, 2017

Hey…Dude,

Remember that media "Echo Chamber" you and Rhodes created in the media?

It doesn't work like it used to.

Time for the truth to come out, come spewing out of every crack in the porcelain you're trying to hold together. https://t.co/YynDpLuHdu — FlyOver Metairie (@Dad613) December 20, 2017

So, tell us Tommy, what specifically is incorrect, nonfactual?

Hurling accusations of flawed sources just doesn't cut it, not when we were lied to repeatedly by the Obama admin about this Iran Fiasco. — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) December 20, 2017