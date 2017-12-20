Nancy Pelosi is either grossly dishonest or incredibly ignorant — perhaps two parts the former and one part the latter:
Pelosi on GOPers repealing the Obamacare individual mandate in the tax bill: They’re going to pay a price for that in premiums
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 20, 2017
Who wants to tell her?
This map shows Obamacare premium increases from 2016. Good reminder while we're watching dishonest hysteria about middle class pocket books today. pic.twitter.com/3pUa87irFf
— Jason (@CounterMoonbat) December 19, 2017
@NancyPelosi .. Haven't Been Able To Afford The Premiums Ever ..80% Of People Making Under 50,000 Got Hit The Hardest By This Mandate .. Good Riddance !!
— God Bless You (@KariCares4U) December 20, 2017
lol it is confirmed she is delusional
— &Sons (@CCphernow) December 20, 2017
Yeah, because they weren't going up before this.
The truth is that they repealed the penalty that people had to pay for NOT buying one of these crappy plans. Good on them!
— Chris C (@CD_Z06) December 20, 2017