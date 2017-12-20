Nancy Pelosi is either grossly dishonest or incredibly ignorant — perhaps two parts the former and one part the latter:

Pelosi on GOPers repealing the Obamacare individual mandate in the tax bill: They’re going to pay a price for that in premiums — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 20, 2017

Who wants to tell her?

This map shows Obamacare premium increases from 2016. Good reminder while we're watching dishonest hysteria about middle class pocket books today. pic.twitter.com/3pUa87irFf — Jason (@CounterMoonbat) December 19, 2017

@NancyPelosi .. Haven't Been Able To Afford The Premiums Ever ..80% Of People Making Under 50,000 Got Hit The Hardest By This Mandate .. Good Riddance !! — God Bless You (@KariCares4U) December 20, 2017

lol it is confirmed she is delusional — &Sons (@CCphernow) December 20, 2017